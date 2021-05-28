Nasdaq Vilnius: Invitation to CEO Meets Investor event

Nasdaq Baltic kindly invites you to its traditional event CEO Meets Investor, which is going to take place on May 31st (Monday) and on June 3rd (Thursday) both days from 10:00 until - 12:05 (EET). On the agenda: 2021 May 31st (Monday): 10.00-10.25 Baltic Horizon Fund Tarmo Karotam, CEO 10.25-10.50 Novaturas Audrone Keinyte, CEO 10.50-11.15 AUGA group Kestutis Jušcius, CEO 11.15-11.40 Litgrid Rokas Masiulis, CEO 11.40-12.05 Šiauliu bankas Donatas Savickas, Deputy CEO 2021 June 3rd (Thursday): 10.00-10.25 Ignitis grupe Darius Maikštenas, CEO 10.25-10.50 NEO Finance Aleksejus Loskutovas, CEO 10.50-11.15 K2 LT Bernardas Vilkelis, CEO 11.15-11.40 DelfinGroup Didzis Admidinš, CEO 11.40-12.05 Telia Lietuva Dan Strömberg, CEO Moderator of the event is Vytautas Plunksnis, Chairman of the Board of Investors Association in Lithuania. The event is aimed at introducing currently and potentially listed companies to investors, providing them with an opportunity to meet CEOs of various companies, ask questions and hear first-hand information. The event is designed for active and potential investors who are interested in investing in securities, for financial analysts, finance brokers, investment fund managers, market participants, journalists and other stakeholders. REGISTER HERE Participation is free of charge. Nasdaq Vilnius +370 5 253 1400 vilnius@nasdaq.com www.nasdaqbaltic.com For more information about Nasdaq Privacy Policy, please consult http://business.nasdaq.com/privacy-statement