Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 28.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Glow LifeTech startet die Produktion von Cannabis-Präparaten auf MyCell®-Basis!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
28.05.2021 | 09:53
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Vilnius: Invitation to CEO Meets Investor event

Nasdaq Baltic kindly invites you to its traditional event CEO Meets Investor,
which is going to take place on May 31st (Monday) and on June 3rd (Thursday)
both days from 10:00 until - 12:05 (EET). 


On the agenda:

2021 May 31st (Monday):

10.00-10.25 Baltic Horizon Fund
           Tarmo Karotam, CEO

10.25-10.50 Novaturas
Audrone Keinyte, CEO

10.50-11.15 AUGA group
Kestutis Jušcius, CEO

11.15-11.40 Litgrid
Rokas Masiulis, CEO

11.40-12.05 Šiauliu bankas
           Donatas Savickas, Deputy CEO

2021 June 3rd (Thursday):

10.00-10.25 Ignitis grupe
Darius Maikštenas, CEO

10.25-10.50 NEO Finance
Aleksejus Loskutovas, CEO

10.50-11.15 K2 LT
Bernardas Vilkelis, CEO

11.15-11.40 DelfinGroup
Didzis Admidinš, CEO

11.40-12.05 Telia Lietuva
Dan Strömberg, CEO

Moderator of the event is Vytautas Plunksnis, Chairman of the Board of
Investors Association in Lithuania. 

The event is aimed at introducing currently and potentially listed companies to
investors, providing them with an opportunity to meet CEOs of various
companies, ask questions and hear first-hand information. The event is designed
for active and potential investors who are interested in investing in
securities, for financial analysts, finance brokers, investment fund managers,
market participants, journalists and other stakeholders. 

REGISTER HERE

Participation is free of charge.

Nasdaq Vilnius
+370 5 253 1400
vilnius@nasdaq.com
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

For more information about Nasdaq Privacy Policy, please consult 
http://business.nasdaq.com/privacy-statement
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.