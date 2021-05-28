Taaleri Oyj: Decisions of Taaleri Plc's Extraordinary General Meeting

TAALERI PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 28 MAY 2021 AT 11:00 (EEST)



Decisions of Taaleri Plc's Extraordinary General Meeting

Taaleri Plc's Extraordinary General Meeting was held today in Helsinki. The General Meeting decided on the payment of additional dividend and on equity repayment.

The General Meeting decided according to the proposal of the Board of Directors that a dividend of EUR 0.40 per share be paid out and an equity repayment of EUR 0.60 per share be paid out from the reserve of invested unrestricted equity. The proposal corresponds to a dividend totalling EUR 11,322,248.00 and an equity repayment totalling EUR 16,983,372.00. The dividend and equity repayment will be paid to the registered shareholders in Taaleri Plc's shareholder register maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the record date 1 June 2021. The payment date of the dividend and equity repayment is 8 June 2021.

Taaleri Plc

Further information:

Janne Koikkalainen, General Counsel, tel. +358 40 501 2691, janne.koikkalainen@taaleri.com (mailto:janne.koikkalainen@taaleri.com)



Siri Markula, Head of Communications and IR, tel. +358 40 743 2177, siri.markula@taaleri.com



