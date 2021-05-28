Toyota City, Japan, May 28, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for April 2021 as well as the cumulative total from January to April, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.Global SalesNorth America (272,000 units, up 188.5 percent year on year)In the U.S., continued solid sales of light trucks such as the RAV4, Highlander and 4RUNNER, and HEVs such as the RAV4 and Venza continued. This, together with the fact that sales had dropped in April of the previous year due to effects of COVID-19, meant that sales were substantially up year on year.China (160,000 units, up 12.2 percent year on year)Sales of the Avalon, Camry, RAV4, Wildlander and other models were strong, and sales were substantially up year on year.Japan (124,000 units, up 27.1 percent year on year)Despite modest effects due to the declarations of a state of emergency and semi-state of emergency, sales were up year on year due to sales in April of the previous year being affected by COVID-19 and strong sales of the Harrier and Yaris.*ReferenceGlobal sales for April 2019 were 788,000 units.For the full press release, visit:https://global.toyota/en/company/profile/production-sales-figures/202104.htmlSource: Toyota Motor CorporationCopyright 2021 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.