Freitag, 28.05.2021
Glow LifeTech startet die Produktion von Cannabis-Präparaten auf MyCell®-Basis!
28.05.2021 | 11:29
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Genova Property Group AB ges observationsstatus / Genova Property Group AB receives observation status (102/21)

Den 7 maj 2021 offentliggjorde Genova Property Group AB ("Genova" eller
"Bolaget") ett pressmeddelande med information om att årsstämma i Genova
beslutat om inlösen av Bolagets samtliga preferensaktier. 

Idag, den 28 maj 2021, mottog Nasdaq Stockholm AB från Genova en ansökan om
avnotering av Bolagets preferensaktier från Nasdaq Stockholm. 

Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittents aktier ges
observationsstatus om emittenten ansökt om avnotering av dessa. 

Mot ovanstående bakgrund beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att preferensaktierna i
Genova Property Group AB (GPG PREF, ISIN-kod SE0007526132, orderboks-ID 116646)
ska ges observationsstatus. 

On May 7, 2021, Genova Property Group ("Genova" or the "Company") issued a
press release with information that an annual general meeting of the Company's
shareholders had decided on redemption of all the Company's preference shares. 

Today, May 28, 2021, Nasdaq Stockholm AB received an application from Genova
for delisting of the Company's preference shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. 

The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer's shares may be given
observation status if the issuer has applied to have the shares removed from
trading. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the preference
shares of Genova Property Group AB (GPG PREF, ISIN code SE0007526132, order
book ID 116646) shall receive observation status. 

För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta
Bolagsövervakningen på telefon 08-405 70 50. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
