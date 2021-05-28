Indian steelmaker Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd. Has announced plans to build a 250 MW solar plant to support one of its factories in the Indian state of Chhattisgarh.From pv magazine India Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd, an Indian integrated steelmaker, will set up a 250 MW solar plant in Raigarh district, in the Indian state of Chhattisgarh. The solar project will be built on 362 hectares acquired by the company in the fiscal 2011-12 period. It will be commissioned by December 2022. The power will replace high-cost thermal and grid power, and will be used for the company's existing factory in the ...

