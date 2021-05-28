Anzeige
Freitag, 28.05.2021
Glow LifeTech startet die Produktion von Cannabis-Präparaten auf MyCell®-Basis!
WKN: A2JP36 ISIN: SE0010441584 Ticker-Symbol: LC8 
Stuttgart
28.05.21
11:35 Uhr
11,960 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
28.05.2021 | 12:16
82 Leser
Calliditas Therapeutics to Present at Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

STOCKHOLM, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) ("Calliditas") today announced that management will present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 2:30 pm CET/8:30 am ET. Calliditas will also host 1x1 meetings during the conference. Details for the presentation are as follows:

Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, June 1, 2021
Time: 2:30 pm CET / 8:30 am ET

Registration Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff174/register.aspx?conf=jeff174&page=calt&mmid=3325730&refer=meetmax&firstname=&lastname=

The webcast will be archived for a period of 30 days following the conclusion of the event.

For further information, please contact:

Marie Galay, IR Manager, Calliditas
Tel.: +44 79 55 12 98 45
email: marie.galay@calliditas.com

The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on May 28, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. CET.

About Calliditas

Calliditas Therapeutics is a biopharma company based in Stockholm, Sweden focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications, with an initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases with significant unmet medical needs. Calliditas' lead product candidate, Nefecon, is a proprietary, novel oral formulation of budesonide, an established, highly potent local immunosuppressant, for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy, or IgAN, for which there is a high unmet medical need and there are no approved treatments. Calliditas successfully reported top line data of its global Phase 3 study in IgAN in November of 2020 and, if approved, aims to commercialize Nefecon in the United States on its own and partner elsewhere. Calliditas is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CALTX) and the Nasdaq Global Select Market (ticker: CALT). Visit www.calliditas.com for further information.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/calliditas-therapeutics/r/calliditas-therapeutics-to-present-at-jefferies-virtual-healthcare-conference,c3356146

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/16574/3356146/1424287.pdf

Jefferies Conference Press Release - En

© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.