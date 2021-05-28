



SINGAPORE, May 28, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Moonstake is pleased to announce we are now partners with PL^Gnet and a proud member of the PL^Gnet Partner Alliance. Through this partnership, Moonstake can expand access to DeFi services, exchanges, and custodians participating in the PL^Gnet partner ecosystem for its users.Moonstake launched its staking business in 2020 with the aim to create the largest staking network in Asia. Since then, we have developed the most user-friendly Web Wallet and Mobile Wallet (iOS/Android) with support for over 2000 cryptocurrencies. After a full-scale operation launched in August 2020, Moonstake's total staking assets have grown rapidly to reach $1 Billion, allowing Moonstake to become one of the top 10 staking providers globally. Currently, Moonstake supports 12 high-demand staking coins: Cosmos, IRIS, Ontology, Harmony, Tezos, Cardano, Qtum, Polkadot, Quras, Centrality, Orbs, and IOST.Meanwhile, PL^Gnet is an advanced multi-chain synthetic assets protocol, designed to enable asset custodians to leverage any asset from any network in its synthetic form as well as innovative DeFi services. It provides the benefits of transparency, composability, and interoperability crucial to DeFi in a way that allows improved regulatory compliance. The protocol helps asset custodians to put their "at rest" assets to work for their clients in a safe space.PL^Gnet currently has more than 10 initial partners, more than 1,000 assets and more than $10 billion in trading volume daily between members. Global cryptocurrency exchanges such as MXC and BKEX have already announced in the PL^Gnet ecosystem, in which collaboration with various more partners also expected. With the PL^G token, anyone can take part in the governance of the PL^Gnet network and access a wide range of Exchanges, Custody Providers, Asset managers and Staking Farms. The groundbreaking protocol allows users to hold their asset with their existing provider and use that asset inside of a DeFi environment on PL^Gnet, as well as cross-chain interaction from any asset listed with a provider that is connected to PL^Gnet.Mitsuru Tezuka, Founder at Moonstake says: "We're pleased to partner with PL^Gnet, the breakthrough Proof-of-Stake protocol that enables anyone to access a wealth of valuable DeFi services on the market. As a member of the PL^Gnet Partner Alliance, Moonstake is also proud to provide users of the PL^Gnet ecosystem access to our world-leading staking services for the market's most demanded staking coins. With the expansion of our ecosystem through the DeFi platform Muse.Finance, Moonstake is poised to be a valuable addition to the already robust Partner Alliance of PL^Gnet, which will in return open up even more exciting opportunities for our own users. Right now, DeFi users make up only 5% of the total population of crypto users, and our partnership, which is focused on creating high liquidity, will boost this number to new heights!"Jerry Yuan, CEO at PL^Gnet says: "PL^Gnet is excited to welcome Moonstake, one of the world's top 10 largest staking providers with user-friendly, secure, and highly powerful staking wallets, into our Partner Alliance. We are always looking to enrich our ecosystem with reputable, high-value projects and boost liquidity, and so far, we are very much impressed with the market position Moonstake has achieved in just one year since launch, as well as the striking development they have made with Muse.Finance to expand the value of their ecosystem. Together, we hope to bring valuable blockchain financial services to global users and help them maximize the potential of their digital asset investments."Here is a video interview of Moonstake's Senior Advisor, Shogo Ishida, and PL^Gnet's CEO, Jerry Yuan, on the partnership and what it means to each project: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YVbbO5IdAIYAbout MoonstakeMoonstake was recently established to develop a staking pool protocol to satisfy increasing demands in regional and global blockchain markets. Moonstake develops a staking pool protocol and provides business services through partners and companies.Moonstake aims to be the largest staking pool network in Asia by providing an active environment for crypto asset holders. Establishing a clear partnership roadmap with Moonstake represents another significant milestone for continuing to strengthen ties with leading platforms across Asia's burgeoning Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) ecosystem. Partnership has been announced with Emurgo, Ontology and NEO to boost staking adoption, Binarystar, Japan's biggest blockchain hub, OIO Holdings Limited (SGX: OIO), a Singapore-listed company. Industry's reputed advisors, such as Lisk and Lawrence Lim of RAMP DEFI support Moonstake's innovative journey.With a full-scale operation launched in August 2020, we expanded our business and as of now, our total staking assets exceeded over USD 1 billion. https://www.moonstake.io/About PL^GnetPL^Gnet is an advanced multi-chain synthetic assets protocol, designed to enable asset custodians to leverage any asset from any network in its synthetic form as well as innovative DeFi services. It is a public PoS network that allows anyone with the PL^G token to take part in decentralized governance of the network and get connected to a range of partnered Exchanges, Custody Providers, Asset managers and Staking Farms in the PL^Gnet Partner Alliance. https://plugdefi.io/Source: MoonstakeCopyright 2021 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.