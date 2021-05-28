Anzeige
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Zaplox TO 1 (249/21)

At the request of Zaplox AB, equity rights will be traded on First North Growth
Market as from May 31, 2021. 

Security name: Zaplox TO 1 
----------------------------
Short name:   ZAPLOX TO 1 
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0015661103
----------------------------
Orderbook ID:  226644   
----------------------------



Terms:          Issue price, 0,24 SEK per share         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
Number of equity rights: 119 178 816                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
Terms:          2 option rights gives the right to subscribe for
             1 new share in Zaplox.             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription period:   November 25, 2021 - December 9, 2021      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last trading day:     December 7, 2021                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------


This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Svensk
Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB. For further information, please call Svensk
Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB +46 11 32 30 732.
