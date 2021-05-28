Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Zaplox TO 1 (249/21)

At the request of Zaplox AB, equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from May 31, 2021. Security name: Zaplox TO 1 ---------------------------- Short name: ZAPLOX TO 1 ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015661103 ---------------------------- Orderbook ID: 226644 ---------------------------- Terms: Issue price, 0,24 SEK per share -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of equity rights: 119 178 816 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: 2 option rights gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in Zaplox. -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription period: November 25, 2021 - December 9, 2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: December 7, 2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB. For further information, please call Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB +46 11 32 30 732.