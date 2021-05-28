Anzeige
Glow LifeTech startet die Produktion von Cannabis-Präparaten auf MyCell®-Basis!
MicroCap Rodeo: Mechanical Technology, Incorporated to Present at Summer Solstice - Best Ideas from the Buy-Side on June 1st at 10:00 am ET

ALBANY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2021 / Mechanical Technology, Incorporated ("MTI" or the "Company"), (NASDAQ:MKTY), the parent company of MTI Instruments, Inc. ("MTI Instruments"), a test and measurement instruments and systems business and EcoChain, Inc. ("EcoChain"), a cryptocurrency mining business powered by renewable energy, announced today that it has been invited to present at the Summer Solstice - Best Ideas from the Buy-Side conference, which is being held virtually on June 1st - 4th, 2021. Michael Toporek, CEO of MTI will present at the conference.

Mechanical Technology is scheduled to present on Tuesday, June 1st at 10:00 am ET. Management will be available for one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay at:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/41496.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email angie.goertz@issuerdirect.com.

Investors can register here.

About the MicroCap Rodeo Summer Solstice Best Ideas Conference

The MicroCap Rodeo is back with its third "Best Ideas Bowl." This conference is a virtual conference that brings you the top 35 best ideas from the buy side. Qualified institutional investors recommended each of the 35 companies represented as one of their best ideas. Those of you who attended the 2019 MicroCap Rodeo in Austin, Texas, know that we're focused on alpha.

About MTI

MTI is the parent company of MTI Instruments, Inc. and EcoChain, Inc. Through MTI Instruments, MTI is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of test and measurement instruments and systems that use a comprehensive array of technologies to solve complex, real world applications in numerous industries, including manufacturing, electronics, semiconductor, solar, commercial and military aviation, automotive and data storage. Through EcoChain, MTI is developing cryptocurrency mining facilities powered by renewable energy that integrate with the blockchain network. For more information about MTI, please visit https://www.mechtech.com.

Contact Information:

Lisa Brennan
lbrennan@mtiinstruments.com

Investor Relations:

Kirin Smith, President
PCG Advisory, Inc.
646.823.8656
Ksmith@pcgadvisory.com

SOURCE: MicroCap Rodeo



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/649520/Mechanical-Technology-Incorporated-to-Present-at-Summer-Solstice-Best-Ideas-from-the-Buy-Side-on-June-1st-at-1000-am-ET

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
