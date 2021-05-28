Greece held its latest round of solar and wind power auctions this week. Overall, 350 MW of PV was allocated while wind power projects failed to win any capacity.Greece's latest renewable energy tender took place on May 24 for solar and wind power technologies. The country's energy regulator, RAE, said yesterday that tariffs ranged from €0.03297/kWh to €0.0512kWh, with the average tariff coming in at €0.0376/kWh. Only PV projects up to 20 MW and wind power projects no larger than 50 MW were allowed in the Greek auction. The tender's lowest tariff was awarded to a 19.3 MW solar farm, which is ...

