Security of AI-based search and data analytics in the cloud verified

Mindbreeze, a leading provider of appliances and cloud services in the field of information insight, has completed the SOC 2 Type 2 audit for its Mindbreeze InSpire SaaS service. The auditing firm PricewaterhouseCoopers GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft (PwC), Germany, conducted the audit and issued the report, which outlines the way in which the solution addresses the SOC 2 criteria in the area of security.

As part of a comprehensive audit process, PwC validated compliance with the Trust Services Criteria (TSC) established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). To this end, the existing internal control mechanisms, covering aspects such as risk minimization, access controls, monitoring measures, and communication, were examined and documented for the services offered.

The audit was conducted in accordance with the international attestation standard ISAE 3000 and assessed both how suitable and how effective the controls are executed within a defined audit period. Mindbreeze received the final audit results in the form of an extensive report.

"The SOC 2 audit serves to underscore the fact that we provide an industry-leading and highly secure cloud service in accordance with the most stringent standards, designed to support companies with semantic analysis, linking, and provision of their remotely stored data. The ultimate goal is to ensure with pinpoint accuracy that the user has all relevant information at hand," explains Daniel Fallmann, founder and CEO of Mindbreeze.

Mindbreeze InSpire leverages a combination of enterprise search and artificial intelligence to understand enterprise information and deliver relevant answers to key business questions. The actionable insights that are generated serve to drive innovation for the entire company as well as for the individual departments, and to create a lasting competitive advantage.

More than 2,000 of the world's largest companies including high-profile organizations such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Lufthansa, and Daimler are already leveraging Mindbreeze's AI-powered insight engine to manage their information more efficiently and more intelligently.

