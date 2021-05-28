NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: No adjustment in DNB due to merger with DNB Bank (113/21)

The following information is based on a press release from DNB ASA (DNB) published on May 27, 2021 and may be subject to change. The Boards of Directors of DNB and DNB Bank ASA (DNB Bank) have agreed upon the combination of the two companies through a merger whereas shareholders of DNB are entitled to one (1) new share of the DNB Bank for every 1 (one) share held in DNB. The merger plan was approved at the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on November 30, 2020. The combination is expected to be completed on July 1, 2021. Following the merger, DNB Bank will be listed under the ticker DNB. Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will not carry out a re-calculation of existing options, regular and gross return futures/forwards in DNB (DNBN, DNB). Underlying code, series names, the number of shares per contract as well as exercise, regular and gross return futures/forwards prices will remain unchanged. Underlying ISIN and name will be changed. For more information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=861977