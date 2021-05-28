Anzeige
Freitag, 28.05.2021
Glow LifeTech startet die Produktion von Cannabis-Präparaten auf MyCell®-Basis!
WKN: 939940 ISIN: NO0010031479 Ticker-Symbol: NBA 
Tradegate
28.05.21
13:31 Uhr
18,285 Euro
+0,215
+1,19 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OBX
1-Jahres-Chart
DNB ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DNB ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,29018,33515:42
18,30018,32015:41
GlobeNewswire
28.05.2021 | 14:05
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: No adjustment in DNB due to merger with DNB Bank (113/21)

The following information is based on a press release from DNB ASA (DNB)
published on May 27, 2021 and may be subject to change. 

The Boards of Directors of DNB and DNB Bank ASA (DNB Bank) have agreed upon the
combination of the two companies through a merger whereas shareholders of DNB
are entitled to one (1) new share of the DNB Bank for every 1 (one) share held
in DNB. The merger plan was approved at the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM)
held on November 30, 2020. The combination is expected to be completed on July
1, 2021. Following the merger, DNB Bank will be listed under the ticker DNB. 

Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will not carry out a re-calculation of existing
options, regular and gross return futures/forwards in DNB (DNBN, DNB).
Underlying code, series names, the number of shares per contract as well as
exercise, regular and gross return futures/forwards prices will remain
unchanged. Underlying ISIN and name will be changed. 

For more information, please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=861977
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
