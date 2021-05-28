Anzeige
Freitag, 28.05.2021
Glow LifeTech startet die Produktion von Cannabis-Präparaten auf MyCell®-Basis!
WKN: A2DLTK ISIN: GB00BYQB9V88 Ticker-Symbol: TI1 
Frankfurt
28.05.21
09:48 Uhr
3,520 Euro
+0,060
+1,73 %
PR Newswire
28.05.2021 | 14:10
TI Fluid Systems Introduces New Integrated Thermal Manifold Assemblies For Electric Vehicles

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TI Fluid Systems (LSE:TIFS), a leading global supplier of automotive fluid systems technology, has introduced an innovative approach for coolant fluid management on electrified vehicles. The new technology is an Integrated Thermal Manifold assembly (ITMa) that provides a one-piece, light-weight, blow-molded plastic manifold to optimize complex line design and replaces multiple line bundle assemblies of thermal loops for heating and cooling on next generation of electric vehicles.

TI Fluid Systems Logo

Current EVs typically use multiple complex rubber, aluminum or multi-layer plastic lines that are packaged tightly together under hood or chassis mounted. TI Fluid Systems has developed the ability to evolve their Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS) division fuel tank blow molding technology to produce a one piece integrated thermal 'manifold' (ITMa) approach. This single piece blow molded plastic manifold has significant OEM EV value: improved flow performance for efficiency gains, lower part count for sub and final vehicle assembly, with lower weight and reduced investment tooling costs.

In addition to the ITMa coolant 'fluid carrying' design, TI Fluid Systems' FTDS division has demonstrated further integration potential for 'fluid storage' (coolant reservoir expansion tank), 'fluid temp control' (heat exchangers/sensors) and 'fluid delivery' (pumps), for a very compact module solution. Much like a fuel delivery module today, these integrated thermal modular assemblies are very bespoke to each OEM vehicle or application and can be engineered for various system types of multiple thermal loops.

"Our innovations of the last few years have captured the attention of our OEMs as we move from 'build-to-print' components to 'innovative collaboration' of EV sub-systems," stated Hans Dieltjens, COO. "TI Fluid Systems is a differentiated supplier to leverage our fluid know-how on the new thermal EV challenges. We are successfully demonstrating the ability to pivot our fluid competencies, capabilities and assets to provide a family of new break-through EV products with various levels of integration."

TI Fluid Systems has received their first ITMa global EV platform application release for model year 2023 introduction with a leading high-volume European OEM.

About TI Fluid Systems
TI Fluid Systems is a leading global manufacturer of fluid storage, carrying and delivery systems primarily for the light duty automotive market. With nearly 100 years of automotive fluid systems experience, TI Fluid Systems has manufacturing facilities in 107 locations across 28 countries serving all major global OEMs.

For more information, visit www.tifluidsystems.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/811902/TI_Automotive_Logo.jpg

© 2021 PR Newswire
