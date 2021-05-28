Anzeige
Custodian REIT plc: Total Voting Rights
28.05.2021
Custodian REIT plc: Total Voting Rights

DJ Custodian REIT plc: Total Voting Rights 

Custodian REIT plc (CREI) 
Custodian REIT plc: Total Voting Rights 
28-May-2021 / 13:06 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
28 May 2021 
 
 
 
Custodian REIT plc 
 
("Custodian REIT" or "the Company") 
 
Total Voting Rights 
 
Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK property investment company, announces that at 28 May 2021 the Company's capital 
consists of 420,603,344 ordinary shares with voting rights. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury. 
 Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company at 28 May 2021 is 420,603,344. 
 
The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if 
they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial 
Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. 
 
- Ends - 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Custodian Capital Limited 
Richard Shepherd-Cross / Ed Moore / Ian Mattioli MBE Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 
                           www.custodiancapital.com 
Numis Securities Limited 
Nathan Brown / Hugh Jonathan Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
               www.numiscorp.com 
 
Camarco 
Ed Gascoigne-Pees       Tel: +44 (0)20 3757 4984 
               www.camarco.co.uk ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BJFLFT45 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:      CREI 
LEI Code:    2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  108148 
EQS News ID:  1202134 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1202134&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 28, 2021 08:06 ET (12:06 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
