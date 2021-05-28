Solar installations surged in the first quarter of 2021, with developers completing their delayed projects from last year.From pv magazine India India added 2,056 MW of solar in the January-February-March period of 2021, a 37% increase over Q4 2020. Installations were up 88% year-on-year, compared to 1,090 MW added in Q1 2020, according to Mercom's CY Q1 2021 India Solar Market Update. Cumulative solar installations in India reached 41 GW (35.5 GW large-scale and 5.4 GW rooftop) as of March 31, representing 10.7% of the nation's total installed power capacity. Out of the 2,056 MW installed in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...