Tio Tech A Announces the Separate Trading of Its Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants, Commencing on or About June 1, 2021

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2021 / Tio Tech A (NYSE:TIOAU) (the "Company") announced that holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering of 34,500,000 units (including 4,500,000 units sold in connection with the full exercise of the underwriter's over-allotment option) may elect to separately trade the Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units commencing on or about June 1, 2021. Any units not separated will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (the "Nasdaq") under the symbol "TIOAU", and each of the Class A ordinary shares and warrants will separately trade on Nasdaq under the symbols "TIOA" and "TIOAW", respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into Class A ordinary shares and warrants.

The initial public offering was made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the prospectus may be obtained for free from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission website http://www.sec.gov; or from Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., 60 Wall Street, New York, NY 10005, Attention: Prospectus Group, Email: prospectus.CPDG@db.com.

A registration statement relating to the units and underlying securities was filed with, and declared effective by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 7, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities of the Company, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Tio Tech A

Tio Tech A is a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The sponsor of Tio Tech A is Lindentor 1055. V V GmbH (to be renamed Tio Tech SPAC Holdings GmbH).

