Freitag, 28.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Glow LifeTech startet die Produktion von Cannabis-Präparaten auf MyCell®-Basis!
GlobeNewswire
28.05.2021 | 15:17
Index: NOMXI Benchmark Bond Index Information - New composition of NOMXI Benchmark Bond Indexes (05/21)

The monthly review of NASDAQ OMX Iceland Benchmark Bond Indexes has now been
completed. The new composition will be effective as of Tuesday, June 1, 2021. 

The following changes in constituents will take place:

RIKB 21 0805 will be removed from the NOMXINOM and NOMXINOMTA indexes

RIKB 24 0415 will be added to the NOMXIBB, NOMXIBBTA, NOMXINOM and NOMXINOMTA
indexes 



Please find attached information on the index constituents and reviewed nominal
amounts. 

For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Iceland,
telephone +354 525 2850, or e-mail exchange.ice@nasdaq.com

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=861995
