Index: NOMXI Benchmark Bond Index Information - New composition of NOMXI Benchmark Bond Indexes (05/21)

The monthly review of NASDAQ OMX Iceland Benchmark Bond Indexes has now been completed. The new composition will be effective as of Tuesday, June 1, 2021. The following changes in constituents will take place: RIKB 21 0805 will be removed from the NOMXINOM and NOMXINOMTA indexes RIKB 24 0415 will be added to the NOMXIBB, NOMXIBBTA, NOMXINOM and NOMXINOMTA indexes Please find attached information on the index constituents and reviewed nominal amounts. For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Iceland, telephone +354 525 2850, or e-mail exchange.ice@nasdaq.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=861995