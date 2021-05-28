Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Mildef Group AB on Nasdaq Stockholm (103/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Mildef Group AB, company registration number 556893-5414, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements. Provided that Mildef Group AB, applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq Stockholm and that the company can meet the liquidity requirements, first day of trading is expected to be June 4, 2021. The company has 24,659,018 shares as per today's date. Short Name: MILDEF ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 36,885,923 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0016074249 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 226645 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared ---------------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Small cap ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO ---------------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 50 Industrials --------------------------------------------------- Supersector code: 5020 Industrial Goods & Services --------------------------------------------------- When issued trading Trading will be on a when issued basis from June 4 up and including June 7, 2021, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see page 21 and 92 in the prospectus (Sw. version). For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.