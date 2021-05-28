Anzeige
Freitag, 28.05.2021
Glow LifeTech startet die Produktion von Cannabis-Präparaten auf MyCell®-Basis!
WKN: 852361 ISIN: FR0000121725 
Frankfurt
28.05.21
12:09 Uhr
1.024,00 Euro
+25,50
+2,55 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
EURONEXT-100
28.05.2021 | 15:29
Dassault Aviation: Croatia selects the Rafale

Croatia selects the Rafale

(Saint-Cloud, France, May 28, 2021) - Croatia has selected the Rafale for its Air Force, following an international call for tenders as part of its Multi Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) program.

The contract between the French and Croatian authorities will cover the acquisition of 12 Rafale previously in service with the French Air Force, as well as fleet support and training.

Dassault Aviation and its partners are delighted with the choice of Croatia as a first-time user of a "Dassault aircraft" and the fifth Rafale export customer, and thank the Croatian authorities for their confidence. They commend the work done by the "France" team in the frame of the call for tenders and actively support the French authorities in finalizing the signature of this contract.

This latest success in a competition between European and U.S. aircraft confirms the technological and operational superiority of the Rafale, latest-generation, combat proven, multirole fighter. It also reinforces the Rafale's position in the European Air Forces, making an active contribution to European defense sovereignty.

ABOUT DASSAULT AVIATION:

With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft

PRESS CONTACTS:

Corporate Communications
Stéphane Fort - Tel +33
Mathieu Durand - Tel +33

Defense Communications
Nathalie Bakhos - Tél.: +33

HD photos: mediaprophoto.dassault-aviation.com

HD videos: mediaprovideo.dassault-aviation.com

Attachment

  • PR Croatia GB (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f5bf109d-9e34-4f39-8130-a4b2993073d2)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
