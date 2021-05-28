Dassault Aviation: Croatia selects the Rafale

Croatia selects the Rafale

(Saint-Cloud, France, May 28, 2021) - Croatia has selected the Rafale for its Air Force, following an international call for tenders as part of its Multi Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) program.

The contract between the French and Croatian authorities will cover the acquisition of 12 Rafale previously in service with the French Air Force, as well as fleet support and training.

Dassault Aviation and its partners are delighted with the choice of Croatia as a first-time user of a "Dassault aircraft" and the fifth Rafale export customer, and thank the Croatian authorities for their confidence. They commend the work done by the "France" team in the frame of the call for tenders and actively support the French authorities in finalizing the signature of this contract.

This latest success in a competition between European and U.S. aircraft confirms the technological and operational superiority of the Rafale, latest-generation, combat proven, multirole fighter. It also reinforces the Rafale's position in the European Air Forces, making an active contribution to European defense sovereignty.

