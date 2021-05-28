A Swiss start-up has created a containerized movable PV system that is designed to be easily relocated to allow the use of solar energy in locations where a fixed installation is not an option. The solution is based on a racking technology which can include two racks able to host up to 30 solar panels.Switzerland-based start-up PWRstation has developed a container-based retractable PV system solution that is claimed to allow a large number of solar panels to be deployed very quickly by a single person. The solution is based on the company's Exorac Tryptic racking technology which can include ...

