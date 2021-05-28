Global leader partners with professional athletes; spotlights company's purpose, passion, and culture

In a move to reinforce its commitment to its employees, partners and communities throughout the world, Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, introduced its "Inspired to be the Best" campaign. Focused on promoting its dedication to culture, diversity and inclusion, the company partnered with four world-class athletes to inspire and motivate Teleperformance employees and partners to persevere and succeed. These include gold medal speed climber champion, Aries Susanti Rahayu; extreme wheelchair moto-crosser, Aaron Fotheringham; acclaimed world class polo player, Adolfo Cambiaso; and world triathlete vice champion, Vasco Vilaca

"At Teleperformance, we are innovators, creators and leaders within the communities and across the markets we work in. And just like these four amazing athletes, those within our organization play to win each day," said Teleperformance Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Daniel Julien. "This campaign exemplifies Teleperformance's own vision, mission and values to show what we are all capable of achieving if we work together. Through their ongoing accomplishments, these athletes inspire their passionate fans to achieve their goals."

The "Inspired to be the Best" campaign is being promoted via the company's social media channels, Twitter, TikTok and LinkedIn, along with special Teleperformance special private screenings as a way to inspire and motivate employees throughout 2021.

The "Inspired to be the Best" campaign is just one of the many vehicles that Teleperformance is using to support its employees, clients and partners. The company prides itself on providing support for both employees and the global community as a whole.

More information can be found at https://teleperformance.com/en-us/insights/inspired-to-be-the-best.

