Longi has raised its wafer prices for June and the China Nonferrous Metals Association has reported this week that polysilicon reached a price of RMB200-210 per kg, and that the highest price exceeded RMB230 per kg.Solar module producer Longi announced on Wednesday that the prices of all its wafer products will be raised in June. The G1 products with the size of 158.75mm were priced at RMB4.79 per piece, with an increase of RMB0.40, 9.1%, compared to the previous value. The new price for M6 wafers with the size of 166mm increased by RMB0.40 to RMB4.89 per piece. The 182mm M10 wafers were priced ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...