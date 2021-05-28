NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Change of Exchange Membership on Nasdaq Stockholm: Erik Bank Penser AB

Due to a merger on May 31, 2021 between exchange member Erik Penser Bank AB (publ) and its parent company Yggdrasil Bank AB as the continuing entity, activities and member ID under existing memberships for cash equity, fixed income and derivatives will be transferred to Yggdrasil Bank AB. Yggdrasil Bank AB will as of the date for the merger change name to Erik Penser Bank AB and the member ID's will therefore remain in accordance to the below. The change of legal entity for Erik Penser Bank AB will be effective in the trading systems as of Monday, May 31, 2021. Member: Erik Penser Bank AB Member IDs' in INET: EPB Member IDs' in Genium INET (Fixed Income): EPB Member IDs' in Genium INET (Derivatives): EP Valid in INET and Genium INET systems as of: 31 May, 2021 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Jim Lindgren or Julian Butterworth telephone +46 734 49 6678 or +44 (0)20 3753 2195 Nasdaq Stockholm Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=862012