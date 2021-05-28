Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 28.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Glow LifeTech startet die Produktion von Cannabis-Präparaten auf MyCell®-Basis!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
28.05.2021 | 16:05
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Change of Exchange Membership on Nasdaq Copenhagen: Erik Bank Penser AB

Due to a merger on May 31, 2021 between exchange member Erik Penser Bank AB   
 (publ) and its parent company Yggdrasil Bank AB as the continuing entity,   
 activities and member ID under existing memberships for cash equity will be  
 transferred to Yggdrasil Bank AB. Yggdrasil Bank AB will as of the date for the
 merger change name to Erik Penser Bank AB and the member ID will therefore   
 remain in accordance to the below.                       
The change of legal entity for Erik Penser Bank AB will be effective in the   
 trading systems as of Monday, May 31, 2021.                  
Member:                                     
    Erik Penser Bank AB                           
Member IDs' in INET:                              
 EPB                                      
Valid in INET systems as of:                         31
 May, 2021                                   
                                        
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Jim   
 Lindgren or Julian Butterworth telephone +46 734 49 6678 or +44 (0)20 3753 2195
                                        
Nasdaq Copenhagen

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=862007
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.