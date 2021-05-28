Anzeige
Freitag, 28.05.2021
Glow LifeTech startet die Produktion von Cannabis-Präparaten auf MyCell®-Basis!
WKN: A0LF36 ISIN: US46627J3023 Ticker-Symbol: H4L1 
Frankfurt
28.05.21
08:20 Uhr
12,400 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Kazakh Traded Index
JSC Halyk Bank: S&P Global Ratings Reaffirms Halyk Bank's Rating at 'BB/B' On High Operating Resilience; Outlook Stable

JSC Halyk Bank: S&P Global Ratings Reaffirms Halyk Bank's Rating at 'BB/B' On High Operating Resilience; Outlook Stable 
28-May-2021 / 15:42 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
S&P Global Ratings Reaffirms Halyk Bank's Rating at 'BB/B' On High Operating Resilience; Outlook Stable 
 
On May 27, 2021, S&P Global Ratings affirmed its 'BB/B' long- and short-term issuer credit ratings and its 'kzA+' 
Kazakhstan scale rating on Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan. The outlook is stable. 
 
 
S&P Global Ratings has noted that the Bank has reduced its stock of problem assets substantially over the past several 
years, and believes that this will continue despite COVID-19-related stress. As a result, the rating agency revised 
their assessment of the Bank's risk position to adequate from moderate. 
 
About Halyk Bank 
 
Halyk Bank is Kazakhstan's leading financial services group, operating across a variety of segments, including retail, 
SME & corporate banking, insurance, leasing, brokerage and asset management. Halyk Bank has been listed on the 
Kazakhstan Stock Exchange since 1998, on the London Stock Exchange since 2006 and Astana International Exchange since 
October 2019. 
 
With total assets of KZT 10,389.6 bn as at 31 March 2021, Halyk Bank is Kazakhstan's leading lender. The Bank has the 
largest customer base and broadest branch network in Kazakhstan, with 600 branches and outlets across the country. The 
Bank operates in Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. 
 
For more information on Halyk Bank, please visit https://www.halykbank.com 
 
- ENDS- 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Halyk Bank 
 
 
 
          +7 727 259 04 30 
Mira Kassenova 
          MiraK@halykbank.kz 
 
 
          +7 727 259 04 53 
Margulan Tanirtayev 
          Margulant@halykbank.kz 
 
 
          +7 727 330 16 77 
Nurgul Mukhadi 
          NyrgylMy@halykbank.kz ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      US46627J3023 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:      HSBK 
Sequence No.:  108174 
EQS News ID:  1202216 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1202216&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 28, 2021 09:43 ET (13:43 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
