Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of preference shares in Genova Property Group AB from Nasdaq Stockholm (104/21)

Genova Property Group AB has applied for its preference shares to be delisted from Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the preference shares in Genova Property Group AB. Short name: GPG PREF ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0007526132 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 116646 ---------------------------- The last day of trading will be June 7, 2021. For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.