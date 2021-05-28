Anzeige
Dow Jones News
28.05.2021 | 16:31
141 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Infinix Launches Top-Notch INBook X1 Laptop Series

Infinix Launches Top-Notch INBook X1 Laptop Series 
28-May-2021 / 16:00 CET/CEST 
Partnered with Intel and Microsoft for next-level performance 
 
SHENZHEN, CHINA - Media OutReach - 28 May 2021 - Infinix, an emerging brand in the consumer electronics market, today 
unveiled its first flagship laptop series - INBook X1. Combining a stylish, thin and lightweight design with ultimate 
performance, the launch represents Infinix's foray into a new product category, as it joins forces with Intel and 
Microsoft. Through the INBook X1 series, Infinix aims to deliver a bespoke device with industry-leading capabilities to 
meet the growing demand of customer needs today. INBook X1 will come in three versions: 
 
 - INBook Pro with Intel(R) Core i7-1065G7, Intel Iris Plus up to 64EU. 
 - INBook X1 with Intel(R) Core i5-1005G1/i3-1035G1 
"Leveraging our deep understanding of consumers in the smartphone space, we are thrilled to enter a new era with Intel 
and Microsoft by launching our first laptop series. This not only marks a significant milestone for the brand, but also 
signifies our commitment to our global customers," said Benjamin Jiang, Managing Director of Infinix Mobility. "Driven 
by our passion to empower today's youth, we are dedicated to creating cutting-edge technology and stylish dynamic PCs 
to meet the ever-evolving needs of youthful digital lifestyles." 
 
"We are pleased to see the powerful performance of Intel Core unleashed on INBook X1! Infinix has consumer and global 
market expertise and eye-catching designs, they are launching amazing modern notebook INBook X1 series! We expect this 
model will be loved by notebook PC users in multiple countries." Sunil Kaimal, Vice President, General Manager of 
Client Computing Group, Intel Corporation said, "We look forward to strengthening our partnership with Infinix and 
bringing more innovative products to the market in the future, together making PC as the platform to unleash great 
potential." 
 
"The past year has forever changed our work and life; the world now focuses on recovery in 2021 and beyond. We can see 
that the need for the Windows PCs with great remote work, learn, connecting and gaming capabilities is greater than 
ever." Adam Owee, the Vice President of Microsoft Greater China Region,General Manager of OEM Business said, "We are 
glad to work with Infinix, drive the innovation together on Windows and Microsoft 365*, to empower the growth and 
delight our customers in the coming year and beyond." 
 
Portability Put First 
Infinix's INBook X1 series comes in a sandblasted anodized body, crafted with the utmost care out of selected 
aircraft-grade aluminium. At less than 3 pounds (1.48 kg) and 16.3 mm thick, the laptop is equipped with a 180-degree 
hinge that lets it tilt horizontally, allowing users to present ideas or share videos in a flexible manner. INBook X1 
series also has multiple ports to simultaneously accommodate different needs, including data transmission, speed 
charging and screen-casting. 
 
Along with its extraordinary standby length, the laptop's 55 watt-hours (Wh) battery guarantees a full day's usage, 
which translates to approximately 11 hours of screen time for web browsing, video playbacks and more. Users can also 
benefit from Infinix's very own Battery Management System (BMS) and extend battery life by intelligently reducing power 
consumption in different scenarios. In addition, INBook X1's 65W PD3.0 AC adapter boosts charging efficiency by 
generating 70% of power in just one hour. What's more, the small-sized charger conveniently supports all Infinix mobile 
phones - making working on the go easier than ever. 
 
Deep Vibrant Colors 
The INBook X1 series is available in both Space Grey and Platinum Red. To reflect the beauty of the night sky along the 
Norwegian border, the laptop's overall design features a metallic sheen that also represents the laptop's infinite 
possibilities and Infinix's distinctive characteristics. Its sleek full-metal chassis comprises a large 14-inch screen 
with an FHD IPS display, demonstrating Infinix's engineering capabilities with ultra-thin bezels (4.19 mm) on every 
side to maximize screen space. 
 
Next-Level Cooling 
Powered by Intel's powerful processors, the INBook X1 series is fully equipped to handle demanding activities like data 
processing and programming with pre-loaded with Windows 10 and Microsoft 365* to support a variety of mobile office 
needs. Its Poloar Monster cooling system employs military-grade air ducts to effectively lower its temperature when 
faced with heavy workloads. 
 
Keeping things productive for today's dynamic workplace environments, the INBook X1's built-in InSync screen projection 
application grants users access to its InSync multi-screen solution, enabling them to synchronize work files seamlessly 
between their laptops, TVs and smartphones so they can bring their ideas to life anywhere, anytime. 
 
INBook X1 Pro's built-in WiFi 6 wireless network card and Bluetooth 5.1 supporting capabilities effectively boost 
network speed. As video conferencing has become the new norm, it is also equipped with a 720P webcam that can be 
completely switched off for privacy, as well as two arrays of digital microphones for seamless video and audio 
communications, even in noisy environments. It also features instant fingerprint unlocking so users can access their 
laptops quickly and securely. In terms of entertainment, INBook X1 Pro's four-layer cavity stereos provide excellent 
surround sound, which is further enhanced by patented DTS sound technology for super immersive audio-visual 
experiences, both indoors and outdoors. 
 
INBook X1 series will be in Egypt, Indonesia & Nigeria in June from USD530. 
 
Learn more at https://infinixmobility.com/laptops/inbook 
 
About Infinix 
Infinix Mobile is an emerging smartphone brand that designs, manufactures and markets an expanding portfolio of mobile 
devices worldwide under the Infinix brand which was founded in 2013. Targeting Generation Z, Infinix focuses on 
developing cutting-edge technology embodied in meticulously designed mobile devices that offer refined style, power and 
performance. Infinix devices are trendy and attainable with the end-user at the forefront of every step forward. 
 
With "THE FUTURE IS NOW" as its brand essence, Infinix aims to empower today's youth to stand out from the crowd and 
show the world who they are. 
 
The company's portfolio of products is sold in more than 40 countries around the world, covering Africa, Latin America, 
the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and South Asia. Expanding at a phenomenal rate, Infinix grew an unprecedented 160% 
during 2018-2020 and has huge plans to continue creating flagship-level devices offering striking designs and strong 
value propositions. 
 
For more information, please visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/ 
 
* Microsoft 365 is sold separately. 
(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 28, 2021 10:00 ET (14:00 GMT)

