Hydro Hotel Eastbourne Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

28 May 2021

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc

("Hydro Hotel" or the "Company")

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc announces that the Company has been notified that on 14 April 2021, a total of 652 ordinary shares of £1 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") were transferred to CJ Bean, a Non-executive Director of the Company, by members of his family, for nil consideration. Following this transfer, Mr. Bean is interested in 1,402 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.2 per cent. of the Ordinary Shares in issue.

The Directors of Hydro Hotel accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name CJ Bean 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-executive Director of Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc b) Initial notification /Amendment

Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc b) LEI 213800Y711C4P34MJN39 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary Shares of £1 each







ISIN: GB0004495403 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) 652 Ordinary Shares for nil consideration d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price N/A (single transaction) e) Date of the transaction 14 April 2021 f) Place of the transaction Off market transaction

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).