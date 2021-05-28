Anzeige
PR Newswire
28.05.2021 | 16:52
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hydro Hotel Eastbourne Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Hydro Hotel Eastbourne Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, May 28

28 May 2021

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc

("Hydro Hotel" or the "Company")

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc announces that the Company has been notified that on 14 April 2021, a total of 652 ordinary shares of £1 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") were transferred to CJ Bean, a Non-executive Director of the Company, by members of his family, for nil consideration. Following this transfer, Mr. Bean is interested in 1,402 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.2 per cent. of the Ordinary Shares in issue.

The Directors of Hydro Hotel accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

Enquiries:

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc
Sally Gausden
Company Secretary		Telephone: +44 1323 431 200
Peterhouse Capital Limited
AQSE Corporate Adviser
Mark Anwyl		Telephone: +44 20 7469 0930

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameCJ Bean
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusNon-executive Director of Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc
b)Initial notification /Amendment
Initial
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameHydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc
b)LEI213800Y711C4P34MJN39
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary Shares of £1 each



ISIN: GB0004495403
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of Ordinary Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)652 Ordinary Shares for nil consideration
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		N/A (single transaction)
e)Date of the transaction14 April 2021
f)Place of the transactionOff market transaction

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).

