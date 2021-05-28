DJ SThree: Holdings in Company

SThree (STEM) SThree: Holdings in Company 28-May-2021 / 15:25 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00B0KM9T71 Issuer Name STHREE PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name BlackRock, Inc. City of registered office (if applicable) Wilmington Country of registered office (if applicable) USA 4. Details of the shareholder Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 27-May-2021 6. Date on which Issuer notified 28-May-2021 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments (total of in % (8.A + voting rights held (total of 8.A) 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed 4.470000 0.800000 5.270000 7045659 or reached Position of previous Below 5% Below 5% Below 5% notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00B0KM9T71 5974312 4.470000 Sub Total 8.A 5974312 4.470000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the % of voting instrument date conversion period instrument is exercised/converted rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument date period settlement rights rights CFD Cash 1071347 0.800000 Sub Total 8.B2 1071347 0.800000%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through Total of both if it controlling Name of controlled equals or is higher than financial instruments if it equals equals or is higher person undertaking the notifiable threshold or is higher than the notifiable than the notifiable threshold threshold BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC BlackRock Cayman 1 LP BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited BlackRock Group Limited BlackRock Finance Europe Limited BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc. BlackRock Fund Advisors BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC BlackRock Cayman 1 LP BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited BlackRock Group Limited BlackRock Finance Europe Limited BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

11. Additional Information

BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team Jana Blumenstein 020 7743 3650

12. Date of Completion

28th May 2021

13. Place Of Completion

12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

