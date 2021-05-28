Anzeige
Freitag, 28.05.2021
Glow LifeTech startet die Produktion von Cannabis-Präparaten auf MyCell®-Basis!
WKN: A0HL48 ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Ticker-Symbol: S8T 
Berlin
28.05.21
08:08 Uhr
4,780 Euro
+0,080
+1,70 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
28.05.2021 | 16:58
SThree: Holdings in Company

DJ SThree: Holdings in Company 

SThree (STEM) 
SThree: Holdings in Company 
28-May-2021 / 15:25 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
1. Issuer Details 
ISIN 
GB00B0KM9T71 
Issuer Name 
STHREE PLC 
UK or Non-UK Issuer 
UK 
2. Reason for Notification 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
Name 
BlackRock, Inc. 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
Wilmington 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
USA 
4. Details of the shareholder 
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above 
 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 
27-May-2021 
6. Date on which Issuer notified 
28-May-2021 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
                % of voting rights   % of voting rights through   Total of both Total number of 
.                attached to shares   financial instruments (total of in % (8.A +  voting rights held 
                (total of 8.A)     8.B 1 + 8.B 2)         8.B)     in issuer 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed 4.470000        0.800000            5.270000   7045659 
or reached 
Position of previous      Below 5%        Below 5%            Below 5% 
notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting  % of indirect voting 
code(if possible)     rights (DTR5.1)     rights (DTR5.2.1)     rights (DTR5.1)   rights (DTR5.2.1) 
GB00B0KM9T71                   5974312                    4.470000 
Sub Total 8.A       5974312                      4.470000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Type of financial  Expiration Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the    % of voting 
instrument     date    conversion period instrument is exercised/converted             rights 
 
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial    Expiration  Exercise/conversion  Physical or cash    Number of voting  % of voting 
instrument       date     period         settlement       rights       rights 
CFD                             Cash          1071347       0.800000 
Sub Total 8.B2                                   1071347       0.800000%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

Ultimate             % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through     Total of both if it 
controlling  Name of controlled equals or is higher than financial instruments if it equals equals or is higher 
person    undertaking     the notifiable threshold or is higher than the notifiable  than the notifiable 
                              threshold              threshold 
       BlackRock, Inc. 
       BlackRock Holdco 2, 
       Inc. 
       BlackRock Financial 
       Management, Inc. 
       BlackRock 
       International 
       Holdings, Inc. 
       BR Jersey 
       International 
       Holdings L.P. 
       BlackRock Holdco 3, 
       LLC 
       BlackRock Cayman 1 
       LP 
       BlackRock Cayman 
       West Bay Finco 
       Limited 
       BlackRock Cayman 
       West Bay IV Limited 
       BlackRock Group 
       Limited 
       BlackRock Finance 
       Europe Limited 
       BlackRock 
       Investment 
       Management (UK) 
       Limited 
       BlackRock, Inc. 
       BlackRock Holdco 2, 
       Inc. 
       BlackRock Financial 
       Management, Inc. 
       BlackRock Holdco 4, 
       LLC 
       BlackRock Holdco 6, 
       LLC 
       BlackRock Delaware 
       Holdings Inc. 
       BlackRock 
       Institutional Trust 
       Company, National 
       Association 
       BlackRock, Inc. 
       BlackRock Holdco 2, 
       Inc. 
       BlackRock Financial 
       Management, Inc. 
       BlackRock Holdco 4, 
       LLC 
       BlackRock Holdco 6, 
       LLC 
       BlackRock Delaware 
       Holdings Inc. 
       BlackRock Fund 
       Advisors 
       BlackRock, Inc. 
       BlackRock Holdco 2, 
       Inc. 
       BlackRock Financial 
       Management, Inc. 
       BlackRock 
       International 
       Holdings, Inc. 
       BR Jersey 
       International 
       Holdings L.P. 
       BlackRock Holdco 3, 
       LLC 
       BlackRock Cayman 1 
       LP 
       BlackRock Cayman 
       West Bay Finco 
       Limited 
       BlackRock Cayman 
       West Bay IV Limited 
       BlackRock Group 
       Limited 
       BlackRock Finance 
       Europe Limited 
       BlackRock Advisors 
       (UK) Limited

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team Jana Blumenstein 020 7743 3650

12. Date of Completion

28th May 2021

13. Place Of Completion

12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B0KM9T71 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      STEM 
LEI Code:    2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  108176 
EQS News ID:  1202237 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1202237&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 28, 2021 10:26 ET (14:26 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
