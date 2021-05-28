DJ OJSC PhosAgro: PhosAgro Board Re-Elects Independent Director Xavier Rolet as Chairman

Moscow - The Board of Directors of PhosAgro ("PhosAgro" or "the Company") (Moscow Exchange, LSE: PHOR), one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, has re-elected Independent Director Xavier Rolet as its Chairman at its first meeting following the Annual General Meeting of shareholders (AGM). The Board of Directors also re-elected as its Deputy Chairman Andrey G. Guryev, Vice President of the Russian Chemists Union.

At the meeting, the Board of Directors also appointed the chairs and members of the Board Committees. The Audit Committee will again be chaired by Marcus Rhodes, Independent Director and PhosAgro Board of Directors Member. James Rogers, Independent Director and Member of the Board of Directors, will lead the Remuneration and Human Resources Committee. The Strategy Committee will be chaired by Sven Ombudstvedt, Independent Director and Member of the Board of Directors. The Environmental, Health and Safety Committee will be chaired by Mikhail Rybnikov, Member of the Board of Directors. The Risk Management Committee will be chaired by Sven Ombudstvedt. The Sutainability Committee will be chaired by Irina Bokova, Independent Director and Member of the Board of Directors. Sergey Samosyuk, the Company's Corporate Secretary, was re-appointed Secretary of the Board of Directors.

Having reviewed the compliance of the composition of the committees with the objectives of the Company's Board of Directors and the Company's goals, the Board of Directors confirmed that, given the current scale of activity and level of risk, the composition of the committees of the Company's Board of Directors fully meets the objectives of the Board of Directors and the Company's business goals, and that the Board of Directors sees no need to form additional committees.

At the meeting, the Board of Directors and its committees also approved a preliminary work plan effective through 30 June 2022.

PhosAgro (www.phosagro.ru) is one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers in terms of production volumes of phosphate-based fertilizers and high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39% and higher. PhosAgro's environmentally friendly fertilizers stand out for their high efficiency, and they do not lead to the contamination of soils with heavy metals.

The Company is the largest phosphate-based fertilizer producer in Europe (by total combined capacity for DAP/MAP/NP/ NPK/NPS), the largest producer of high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39%, a top-three producer of MAP/DAP globally, one of the leading producers of feed phosphates (MCP) in Europe, and the only producer in Russia, and Russia's only producer of nepheline concentrate (according to the RAFP).

PhosAgro's main products include phosphate rock, more than 50 grades of fertilizers, feed phosphates, ammonia, and sodium tripolyphosphate, which are used by customers in over 100 countries spanning all of the world's inhabited continents. The Company's priority markets outside of Russia and the CIS are Latin America, Europe and Asia.

PhosAgro's shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, and global depositary receipts (GDRs) for shares trade on the London Stock Exchange (under the ticker PHOR). Since 1 June 2016, the Company's GDRs have been included in the MSCI Russia and MSCI Emerging Markets indexes.

