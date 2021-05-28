Anzeige
Freitag, 28.05.2021
Glow LifeTech startet die Produktion von Cannabis-Präparaten auf MyCell®-Basis!
28.05.2021 | 18:04
Early Equity Plc - Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

London, May 28

28 May 2021

Early Equity PLC
("Early Equity" or "the Company")

Notice of AGM

Further to the announcement of 20 May 2021, the Company is pleased to announce that the AGM will now take place on Wednesday 16th June 2021 at 16.00 BST. The Company will engage the services of a third party provider to facilitate the remote meeting and to ensure that the votes are accurately recorded, the Company is implementing a voting system that will be available for independent scrutiny after the meeting. Further details and voting instructions will be available on the Company website from Wednesday 2nd June 2021.

The Directors continue to investigate potential irregularities in the original voting process, however all valid proxy forms received prior to the original meeting will be included in the count and these shareholders do not need to take any further action.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for this announcement.

Enquiries:

Early Equity Plc
Greg Collier
Tel: +44 (0)7830 182501

Novum Securities Limited
AQSE Corporate Adviser
David Coffman / Lucy Bowden
Tel: +44 (0)207 399 9400

