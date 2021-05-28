Anzeige
RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, May 28

28 May 2021

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove') announces that today it purchased 150,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 602.476p. The highest price paid per share was 605.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 596.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0174% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 444,436,464 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 861,431,114. Rightmove holds 13,186,502 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(per share)		Time of transaction
QuantityPriceExecution Time
114602.40016:19:35
8602.40016:19:35
22602.40016:19:35
7602.40016:19:35
606602.40016:19:35
722602.40016:19:35
80602.40016:19:35
57602.40016:19:35
526602.40016:15:12
372602.60016:14:47
1032602.60016:14:47
132602.60016:14:26
32602.60016:14:26
24602.60016:14:26
18602.60016:14:26
252602.60016:14:26
386602.60016:14:16
26602.60016:14:16
30602.60016:14:16
424602.60016:14:16
411602.60016:14:11
430602.60016:14:11
1419602.60016:13:34
984602.00016:08:09
394602.00016:08:09
600602.20016:07:53
412602.20016:07:53
380602.20016:07:53
836602.20016:07:53
585602.20016:07:53
480602.20016:04:41
46602.20016:04:41
1385602.60016:00:49
1173602.80015:59:10
123603.00015:58:56
201603.00015:58:56
19603.00015:58:56
400603.00015:58:56
27603.00015:58:56
577603.00015:58:46
80603.00015:58:46
115603.00015:58:46
360602.80015:56:36
586602.80015:56:36
116602.80015:56:36
22602.80015:56:36
2602.80015:55:36
376602.80015:55:36
382602.80015:55:36
10602.80015:55:36
278602.80015:55:36
1235602.60015:50:28
1602.60015:48:46
80602.60015:48:46
658602.60015:48:46
302602.60015:48:46
1230602.80015:46:46
1320603.00015:45:55
1437603.00015:44:44
1205603.00015:44:23
1265602.60015:39:10
130602.60015:38:57
1300602.80015:34:58
631603.00015:34:58
587603.00015:34:58
25603.00015:34:58
1427603.20015:33:11
1424603.40015:33:04
937603.20015:25:39
296603.20015:25:39
6603.20015:25:38
1313603.80015:24:34
76603.80015:24:34
1264604.00015:24:16
402604.00015:21:45
85604.00015:21:45
713604.00015:19:53
1209604.20015:19:52
101604.40015:19:52
704604.40015:19:52
108604.40015:17:06
290604.40015:16:50
83604.40015:16:50
33604.40015:13:02
1141604.40015:13:02
49604.40015:13:02
140604.40015:13:02
1187604.40015:11:13
1342604.60015:08:16
50604.80015:05:54
1012604.80015:05:54
113604.80015:05:54
1062605.00015:05:41
147605.00015:05:41
1147605.00015:03:01
52605.40014:59:55
686605.40014:59:55
52605.40014:59:55
48605.40014:59:55
400605.40014:59:55
1353605.40014:59:55
400605.60014:59:47
1251605.40014:53:21
400604.60014:49:49
357604.60014:49:49
807604.60014:49:49
1361604.60014:48:37
819604.80014:48:34
536604.80014:48:34
1216604.20014:41:44
410604.60014:39:55
400604.60014:39:55
410604.60014:39:39
400604.60014:39:39
692604.60014:39:39
511604.60014:39:39
377604.60014:37:59
1306604.60014:37:59
1170604.60014:37:59
36603.40014:36:44
400604.00014:36:38
841604.00014:36:38
640604.20014:36:38
596604.20014:36:38
380604.20014:36:26
400604.20014:36:26
787604.20014:36:26
657604.20014:36:26
740604.20014:36:26
1165604.20014:32:56
432604.20014:32:56
3603.60014:32:13
1184603.00014:30:00
98603.00014:30:00
400603.00014:30:00
331603.00014:30:00
39603.00014:30:00
336603.00014:30:00
232603.00014:30:00
795603.00014:30:00
441603.00014:30:00
1143603.20014:27:46
1211602.80014:24:29
851603.80014:08:28
412603.80014:08:28
1143603.40014:05:02
183604.00014:04:40
512604.00014:04:40
169604.00014:04:40
75604.00014:04:40
271604.00014:04:40
1191604.00013:59:12
245604.00013:54:23
1125604.00013:54:23
1469603.60013:47:13
425603.80013:47:13
900603.80013:47:13
50603.80013:45:07
1603.80013:45:07
1603.80013:45:07
400603.20013:35:01
400603.200 13:34:51
750602.00012:51:26
654602.00012:51:26
1401602.40012:42:24
377602.40012:13:35
770602.40012:13:35
1349602.40011:58:49
830601.60011:55:19
453601.60011:55:19
873600.60011:33:32
541600.60011:33:32
105600.80011:29:03
500600.80011:29:03
400600.80011:29:03
600600.80011:29:03
1177600.80011:29:03
1692600.00011:20:27
1598.80011:08:10
49598.80011:08:04
1412599.80011:05:04
237600.80010:57:54
900600.80010:57:54
227600.80010:57:54
1180599.40010:51:04
193599.40010:51:04
1167600.20010:48:04
1255601.60010:38:06
1251602.60010:32:36
1228602.80010:29:02
149602.80010:29:02
1285602.40010:23:40
56602.40010:23:40
1438602.60010:23:12
499602.60010:14:56
846602.60010:14:56
1028602.60010:04:24
177602.60010:04:24
1360603.00010:01:10
1205603.20009:58:20
1203603.60009:56:47
150603.00009:51:25
1392603.00009:38:56
1338603.00009:36:52
1394603.20009:36:40
619603.20009:24:40
610603.20009:24:40
530603.60009:20:30
262603.60009:20:30
600603.60009:20:30
1136603.80009:20:30
40603.80009:20:30
1340603.80009:18:26
1405602.80009:14:10
1162602.80009:11:36
1377602.40009:07:43
114602.60009:07:41
1054602.60009:07:41
1279603.00009:07:41
1001600.80009:01:59
120600.80009:01:59
51600.80009:01:59
286600.00008:59:09
434600.00008:59:09
158599.80008:59:09
805599.80008:59:09
287599.80008:59:09
158599.80008:59:09
894596.60008:47:37
376596.60008:47:37
727597.40008:43:22
550597.40008:43:22
1355596.40008:31:22
1156596.40008:25:33
797596.20008:17:22
573596.20008:17:22
1304596.40008:17:22
1381597.40008:10:54
1022598.80008:07:37
380598.80008:07:37
1254596.60008:02:40
1194597.20008:01:10
1247598.20008:01:06
