Freitag, 28.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Glow LifeTech startet die Produktion von Cannabis-Präparaten auf MyCell®-Basis!
28.05.2021
The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Redemption Price and Total Voting Rights

The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Redemption Price and Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, May 28

THE DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC (the "Company")

Redemption Price and Total Voting Rights

Further to the announcement by the Company on 12 May 2021 in respect of requests for 347,580 ordinary shares to be redeemed at the 28 May 2021 Redemption Point, all of those shares have been matched with buyers and sold at a calculated Redemption Price of 118.08 pence, being the cum income net asset value on 27 May 2021. All shareholders who validly applied to have shares redeemed will receive this Redemption Price per share. It is expected that despatch of payments in respect of the valid redemption requests will be made on or around 11 June 2021.

Following this redemption, the issued share capital and voting rights of the Company remain unchanged as follows:

Class of shareTotal number of shares in circulationNumber of voting rights attached to each shareVoting rights of shares in circulationNumber of shares held in treasury (carrying no voting rights attached until issued)Total number of shares in issue
Ordinary Shares of 0.1p361,445,1051361,445,1050361,445,105

The above total voting rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in The Diverse Income Trust plc under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.


28 May 2021

Contact details:

Premier Miton
Gervais WilliamsGervais.williams@premiermiton.com01483 306090
Martin TurnerMartin.turner@premiermiton.com
Claire LongClaire.long@premiermiton.com
Panmure Gordon
Sapna Shahsapna.shah@panmure.com020 7886 2783


LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45

