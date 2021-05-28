DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Annual General Meeting of Shareholders



28.05.2021 / 18:34

CPI Property Group

(société anonyme)

40, rue de la Vallée

L-2661 Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254



Press Release - Corporate News



Luxembourg, 28 May 2021



CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Annual General Meeting of Shareholders



The annual general meeting of the shareholders of CPI PROPERTY GROUP (the "Company") was held today in Luxembourg (the "AGM"), with approximately 93.6% of the voting rights present or represented. All resolutions were approved unanimously.



The AGM approved the statutory and consolidated annual accounts, as well as the allocation of financial results for the financial year ending 31 December 2020. The AGM also granted a discharge to the members of the Company's board of directors and the auditor for the performance of their duties during the financial year ending 31 December 2020.



The AGM further resolved to re-appoint the following persons as members of the Company's board of directors until the annual general meeting of 2022: Edward Hughes, Jonathan Lewis, Philippe Magistretti, Martin Nemecek, Tomas Salajka, Omar Sattar, and Oliver Schlink. Martin Nemecek was appointed as the managing director (administrateur délégué) of the Company. The AGM also re-approved Ernst & Young as the auditor of the Company until the annual general meeting of 2022.



The AGM finally approved the terms and conditions of a buy-back programme of the Company enabling the repurchase by the Company of its own shares. In particular, the AGM authorized the board of directors of the Company to repurchase, in one or several steps, a maximum number of one billion (1,000,000,000) shares in the Company, for a purchase price comprised in the range between one eurocent (EUR 0.01-) and five euros (EUR 5.-). For terms and conditions of the buy-back authorization kindly refer to the buy-back programme available at the website of the Company.



For further information please contact:



Investor Relations



David Greenbaum

Chief Financial Officer

d.greenbaum@cpipg.com



Joe Weaver

Director of Capital Markets

j.weaver@cpipg.com



