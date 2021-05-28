Anzeige
Freitag, 28.05.2021
Glow LifeTech startet die Produktion von Cannabis-Präparaten auf MyCell®-Basis!
WKN: A0M64S ISIN: US67011U2087 Ticker-Symbol: 46NA 
S&P upgrades ratings of NCSP from BB to BB+ with a stable outlook

DJ S&P upgrades ratings of NCSP from BB to BB+ with a stable outlook 

PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP) 
S&P upgrades ratings of NCSP from BB to BB+ with a stable outlook 
28-May-2021 / 19:30 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press Release 
S&P upgrades ratings of NCSP from BB to BB+ with a stable outlook 
May 28, 2021 
NCSP Group (LSE: NCSP, MOEX: NMTP) announces that S&P Global Ratings (S&P) upgraded the long-term credit ratings of 
PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port (NCSP) in foreign and national currency from BB to BB+ with a stable outlook. 
S&P experts expect that the volume of oil transshipments through NCSP ports will increase in 2021, as demand grows amid 
increased economic activity. 
The stable rating outlook reflects our expectations that NCSP will maintain stable credit performance in the next 2-3 
years despite large investments, as well as maintain robust margins and at least acceptable liquidity, the agency said 
in their press release. 
 
NCSPGroup is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. PJSC NCSP controlling shareholder (62%) is PJSC 
Transneft. 
PJSC NCSP is traded on Moscow Exchange (NMTP) and London Stock Exchange as global depositary receipts (NCSP). NCSP 
Group comprises PJSC NCSP, Primorsk Trade Port LLC, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, SC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, IPP LLC, 
Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP. PJSC NCSP and PJSC Transneft own NCS LLC on a parity basis. 
For more information, please contact: 
For press: MSidorov@ncsp.com 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     US67011U2087 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     NCSP 
LEI Code:   LEIA0010014976 
Sequence No.: 108182 
EQS News ID:  1202278 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1202278&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 28, 2021 12:30 ET (16:30 GMT)

