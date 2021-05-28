DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP
/ Key word(s): Share Buyback
CPI PROPERTY GROUP
CPI PROPERTY GROUP, a société anonyme, incorporated and existing under Luxembourg law, was founded in 2004. The Company ranks among the most significant real estate groups focusing on long-term investments and property leases, especially in Central and Eastern Europe and Germany.
Certain number of shares of the Company (ISIN LU0251710041) are officially listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, respectively in the General Standard segment.
In application of article 430-15 of the Luxembourg law of 10 August 1915 on commercial companies, as amended (the "1915 Law"), as well as of the EC Directive EC/2004/109 (as amended), also known as the "Transparency" Directive and of the "Market Abuse" Regulation EU 596/2014, the purpose of the present note is to describe the objectives, finalities and modalities of the repurchase/redemption programme of its own shares by the Company it is proposed to implement and of the authorization to be conferred to the board of directors of the Company to implement such programme.
CPI PROPERTY GROUP, with its registered seat at 40, rue de la Vallée, L-2661 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, R.C.S. LUXEMBOURG B 102254.
- The shares concerned: CPIPG ordinary shares - both listed (ISIN LU0251710041) and unlisted shares. Only fully paid-up shares may be repurchased.
- Modalities of the repurchase of the shares: the shares can be repurchased by the Company itself, or through a company in which the Company holds directly the majority of the voting rights, or through a person acting in its own name but for the account of the Company.
The shares can be repurchased on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange or directly from existing and/or future shareholders by consensual or private sale, without prejudice to the principle of equal treatment of all shareholders who are in the same position and the provisions of the 1915 Law.
- The maximum number of shares to be repurchased: 1,000,000,000.
- The maximum redemption price is set at five euros (€ 5.-) per share.
- The minimum redemption price is set at one euro cent (€ 0.01) per share.
- Programme's duration: 5 years from the general meeting of the shareholders of the Company of 28 May 2021.
- Financial conditions: The acquisitions/repurchases/redemptions of its own shares by the Company, including shares previously acquired by the Company and held by it, as well as shares acquired by a person acting in his own name but on behalf of the Company, may not have the effect of reducing the net assets of the Company below the amount of the subscribed capital plus the reserves which may not be distributed under 1915 Law or by virtue of the articles of the Company.
IV. Date of the General Meeting of shareholders having authorised the Programme
The aspects related to company law are set forth in articles 430-15 ff of the 1915 Law.
The Company's articles of association contain the following provision concerning the redemption of own shares:
"5.3. Redemption of its own shares
Pursuant to the implementation of the European Regulation, the objectives of this share buyback Programme are the capital reduction of the Company (in value or in number of shares), the conversion of bonds and/or warrants and other debt financial instruments exchangeable into equity instruments issued by the Company, the improvement of the balance sheet structure, the creation of stock options plans and employee share option programs or other allocations of shares to employees of the Company or of an associate company, the improvement of the shareholding value in order to have the flexibility to intervene in the market if necessary or to have the possibility to meet obligations arising from above, the reinforcement of the attractiveness of the Company for investors by offering new distributions and exit modalities for shareholders.
Luxembourg, 26 April 2021
Yours faithfully,
The Board of Directors of the Company
28.05.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CPI PROPERTY GROUP
|40, rue de la Vallée
|L-2661 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 264 767 1
|Fax:
|+352 264 767 67
|E-mail:
|contact@cpipg.com
|Internet:
|www.cpipg.com
|ISIN:
|LU0251710041
|WKN:
|A0JL4D
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1202284
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1202284 28.05.2021