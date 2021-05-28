A look from the Christopher Bates spring 2021 men's collection

Canadian fashion designer Christopher Bates officially announces his celebrated menswear line is now retailing with Breuninger, Germany's leading luxury department store.

A look from the Christopher Bates spring 2021 men's collection. (Photo: Business Wire)

"Germany is a key fashion market, not just in Europe, but globally. I am thrilled to launch our brand there with such an iconic, upscale retailer as Breuninger. It's a dream come true," said Christopher Bates, Creative Director.

With stores being closed due to the pandemic the Christopher Bates spring/summer 2021 men's collection is available exclusively on Breuninger.com, one of the most sought-after online destinations for premium and luxury fashion and lifestyle. Breuninger is not only one of the leading online retailers for designer fashion in Germany, but also services important affluent markets in Austria and Switzerland.

The initial delivery features a strong selection of premium products suitable for the German market and which will appeal to Breuninger's discerning clientele. Select products include: pima cotton knits, jersey cotton sweatshirts, our bestselling Romeo kiss print dress shirt, coated bomber jackets, contemporary tailored blazers and pants, and black velvet slippers embroidered with a lipstick kiss. Featuring cutting-edge materials and artisanal level craftsmanship all the products are proudly made in Italy, except for our signature kiss print shirt which is still proudly made in Canada.

About Christopher Bates

Toronto-based, Canadian designer Christopher Bates continues to be at the forefront of luxury menswear in Canadian fashion since founding his namesake label in 2008. In 2019 he won the Canadian Menswear Designer of the Year Award at the Canadian Arts and Fashion Awards. He retails with leading department stores including Nordstrom, Breuninger, and Harry Rosen. Inspired by the exclusive fabrics and artisanal Italian producers he works with, Bates' commitment to quality and authenticity is absolute. This commitment, in harmony with his honed talent for timeless design, clever details, and bold colour-palette is what has established him as a renowned expert in style.

About Breuninger

The fashion and lifestyle retailer Breuninger was founded by Eduard Breuninger in 1881 and is today one of Europe's leading multi-channel department stores. For 140 years Breuninger has set high standards in fashion, beauty and lifestyle with its exclusive ranges of international designer brands and sought-after newcomer brands. The www.breuninger.com online shop, established in 2008, is one of the most successful online stores in the premium segment and recently also became available to customers in Austria and Switzerland. Besides its sense of style and flair for trends, Breuninger represents outstanding customer focus, with service options including its Special Service, an in-house tailoring department, Click&Collect and online reservations, an in-store ordering service and a shuttle service providing a unique shopping experience both in-store and online. Across Germany, the award-winning retailer has eleven Breuninger outlets with over 5500 employees.

