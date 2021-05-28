Neutra Corp: Neutra On To The Next Step With Mexican Distributor

KATY, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2021 / Neutra Corp. (OTC PINK:NTRR) VIVIS CBD manufactured has passed the next step with striking a deal with a Mexican company for distribution in Mexico. Once this agreement is executed the doors will open for Neutra and VIVIS in an international scale and hopefully use the momentum to reach other countries.

"On to the next step!" said Neutra CEO Sydney Jim. "We're glad that they love our products and want to move continue to the next process with us."

Hemp-based CBD products, like VIVIS' supplements, oils, topicals and gummies, are legal in Mexico so long as they contain less than 1% of THC. Because of this, one market research firm is predicting the Mexican hemp-based CBD market - valued from between $9 million to $47 million (US) in 2019 - to rocket to more than $275 million (US) by 2025.

Some analysts expect Mexico to rapidly become one of the biggest consumer CBD markets, representing a lucrative opportunity for companies like Neutra.

Neutra has already announced it hit a record sales level in March 2021. This sales high is due to the work of the new national sales team and many states opening their economies as the COVID pandemic recedes, enabling shoppers to visit more retailers.

Neutra Corp. (OTC PINK:NTRR) is an early-stage research and development company with a focus on bringing modern healthy living solutions to a multibillion-dollar market. Cutting-edge technologies within the nutraceuticals, food, and drug, and environmental purification sectors are creating a new kind of world culture-one where in which consumers are demanding access to products that promote health and stave off potential health dangers. One of the nutraceutical sub-markets is the new thriving hemp-based CBD market, in which the Company intends to participate.

