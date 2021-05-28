Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2021) - Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (TSX: GRID) ("Tantalus" or the "Company"), a smart grid technology company, will be celebrating the Company's recent graduation to the TSX by virtually ringing the closing bell at the Toronto Stock Exchange today.

"We truly appreciate the TMX Group including Tantalus in the closing ceremony of the TSX. Our graduation to the big board on May 10th marked another major milestone for our team as we continue to proactively improve the profile of our organization and seek to expand our access to investors to accelerate the growth trajectory of our business," said Peter Londa, President & CEO of Tantalus.

About Tantalus

Tantalus is a smart grid technology company that transforms aging one-way grids into future-proofed multi-directional grids that improve the efficiency, reliability and sustainability of public power and electric cooperative utilities and the communities they serve. Our solutions are purpose-built to allow utilities to restore power quickly after major disruptions, adapt to rapidly shifting consumer expectations and population shifts, innovate new solutions based on the adoption of distributed energy resources and evolve their grid infrastructure at their own pace without needless cost or complexity. All this gives our user community the flexibility they need to get the most value from existing infrastructure investments while planning for future requirements.

