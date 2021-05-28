Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2021) - REX Opportunity Corp. ("REX" or the "Corporation"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Carmelo Marrelli as the Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation.

Mr. Carmelo Marrelli is the principal of Marrelli Support Services Inc., a firm that has delivered accounting and regulatory compliance services to listed companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the TSX Venture Exchange for over twenty years. In addition, Mr. Marrelli beneficially controls DSA Corporate Services Inc., a firm providing corporate secretarial and regulatory filing services, as well as Marrelli Trust Company Limited, a provincially regulated trust company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia with a co-agent located in Toronto, Ontario (Marrelli Transfer Services Corp.). Marrelli Trust Company Limited offers a full range of transfer agent services for both private and exchange-listed companies. Carmelo is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA, CGA), and a member of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators, a professional body that certifies corporate secretaries. He has a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Toronto. Mr. Marrelli also acts as Chief Financial Officer to a number of reporting issuers and as a director of select issuers.

About REX

REX is a royalty company giving investors exposure to the creator economy. We acquire interests in creators' broadcast and streaming channels, rolling them into a public company. We offer the opportunity to invest directly in creators. With REX, creators and investors have the opportunity to share in the growth of the content industry.

For further information contact:

REX Opportunity Corp.

Jim Boyle

Chief Executive Officer

jim@rexopportunity.com

www.rexopportunity.com

Douglas Ibbitson, CFA

Chief Investment Officer

doug@rexopportunity.com

