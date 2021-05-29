Olive: olive Celebrates Its First Anniversary as Heavy Hitters Align With Its Impressive Growth

New company ups the ante on "extended car warranty" solutions and parlays easy online signup, no robocalling, monthly payment plans, and next-day coverage as the new standard.

WALNUT CREEK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / What consumers desperately need is a no hassle, customer focused vehicle mechanical breakdown coverage plan secured and managed all online. Enter olive®. It's the new division of Repair Ventures, LLC that's redefined keeping cars in tip top shape with no heartache. Launched in April of 2020, the company celebrated its first anniversary with a bevy of boons that have secured its place in the industry. It turns out customers and partnering companies alike favor olive's plan for every budget, no annual mileage restrictions, and the ability to lock in rates for three years. To prove it here's olive's very successful year in review.

olive is the first platform of its kind in the InsurTech space. The new bright face of a once antiquated "extended car warranty" industry, customers can now get a quote online within seconds, customize their program, and purchase it without speaking to a salesperson. Many consumers prefer the approach of no robocalls and a no hassle online end-to-end purchase process to secure mechanical breakdown coverage.

Deciding to pay its newfound success forward, olive created a scholarship in December to help college students majoring in technology, automotive technology, or computer science. In addition, and in conjunction with its insurance partner QBE, olive and QBE give back through their Premiums4Good program which has provided over $1.1M in support in 11 impact areas of non-profits through December, 2020.

The company's generosity paid off while ringing in the new year as January 2021 saw a phenomenal bump in recognition. Impressively, olive entered into a partnership with the Anaheim Ducks, agreeing to become the Official Vehicle Mechanical Breakdown Coverage Provider of the Anaheim Ducks and the Honda Center with a multi-year agreement.

Furthering its expansive mindset during the year's first quarter, olive expanded its coverage to service customers across the USA: It now provides mechanical breakdown and extended auto warranty solutions in 48 states, with Washington and Florida coming soon. The timing is answering the demand from consumers, as studies show that more Americans choose to keep their cars longer and have longer payment terms. To that end, olive offers mechanical breakdown coverage that protects parts of engines and transmissions, AC systems, electrical components, and instrument clusters for previously owned vehicles.

To celebrate its first anniversary with a slam dunk, olive acquired olive.com in April of 2021 and in May, it was reported by AdWeek that the Harmon Brothers agency, makers of the now-iconic ads for Squatty Potty and Poopourri, created an equally entertaining "Jerk Car" ad for the company.

Finally, to cap it all off, in May of 2021 olive® and NHL® announced a 2021 Stanley Cup® Playoffs Partnership and Bracket ChallengeTM presenting sponsorship in the U.S.

Welcome to the big time, olive®.

For more information, visit https://olive.com/.

About olive®:

Owned by Repair Ventures, LLC, olive® is based in Walnut Creek, California. The company's products, customer service, and reputation have earned it an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) as well as partnerships with some of the largest companies in the financial and insurance industries.

