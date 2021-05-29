Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2021) - Michael Rhodes, Chief Executive Officer of CVR Medical Corp. (the "Company") and Harvey McKenzie, Financial Advisor and nominee to the Board of Directors of the Company tendered their resignation on Monday 24, 2021 due to disagreements with the Company regarding the proposed terms applicable to its restructuring transaction.

Harvey McKenzie

+ 1 416 400 8003

43 Westholme Ave Toronto, ON M6P 3B9

