Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2021) - 2673954 Ontario Inc., a company beneficially owned and controlled by Mr. Chris Irwin, announces the filing of an early warning report (the "Report") announcing that, on May 28, 2021, Mr. Irwin indirectly disposed of an aggregate of 1,500,000 common shares ("Common Shares") in the capital of Crosswinds Holdings Inc. ("Crosswinds"). The disposition of the Common Shares was carried out pursuant to various private transactions.

Prior to the disposition of the Common Shares, Mr. Irwin beneficially owned and controlled 5,884,008 Common Shares, representing approximately 61.31% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted basis. Following the disposition of the Common Shares, Mr. Irwin beneficially owns and controls an aggregate of 4,384,008 Common Shares representing approximately 45.68% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted basis.

Mr. Irwin received no consideration in connection with the disposition of the Common Shares which was completed in connection with the proposed transaction between the Crosswinds and Biomind Research Corp. for the purpose of increasing the distribution of the Common Shares. Mr. Irwin may, depending on market and other conditions, or as future circumstances may dictate, increase or decrease some or all of the existing or additional securities he holds or will hold, or may continue to hold his current position.

This press release is being issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bids and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the filing of the Report by Mr. Irwin.

For further details relating to the disposition, please see the Report, a copy of which is available Crosswinds' profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

