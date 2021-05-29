Campaign Writer: Email Marketing Examples Small Businesses Can Follow Post-Pandemic

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2021 / Email marketing is one of the best examples on how to bring in new customers post-pandemic. Small businesses and companies are making a targeted push towards recovery. With many jobs lost this past year, small business owners short on revenue need to follow trusted marketing methods that have a very low-cost investment to increase sales and revenue quickly.



There are always right ways and wrong ways to do email marketing. For lead generation efforts to yield a solid return on marketing investment, the right way is to follow proven email marketing best practices or face information overload. This is true for either marketing to business-to-consumer (B2C) or business-to-business (B2B).

Start With an Existing Customer Email List

It is difficult to send out an email marketing campaign if there is no one to send them to. Luckily, many small businesses and SMBs have some type of customer list to start with. Whether they have been emailed regularly or not, this is at least the best place to start for most companies. Email marketing won't work if the right type of people are not on the list. That means a business needs to capture new leads to grow a properly targeted email list audience.

For small businesses that do not have an email list, and are impatient like most entrepreneurs, there is an alternative option on how to build an email list. To find email addresses quickly, there are contact finder tools like Swordfish AI, Zoominfo, Lusha, RocketReach, ContactOut, Uplead, Aeroleads, and others. These were all reviewed In Yahoo Finance for best email finding tools and allow you to verify and download email addresses in bulk.

Develop an Email Marketing Strategy

According to Hubspot.com, each of your customers receives an average of 121 emails every day. That means email communications could get lost in crowded inboxes, or worse, be sent to the spam folder. Take the time to learn how to build an effective email strategy and send emails that people actually want to read. All it takes is a plan that can be broken down into a few key steps. Hubspot shared how to do this in "The Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing" article.

Create an Email Calendar as a Subscriber List Grows

As a company grows an email subscriber list and gains experience, frequency of emailing becomes critical for best results. Create an email calendar to plan when the email campaigns will be sent out. This includes who they should be sent to, and the content inside them. Email content can be written ahead of time and scheduled in advance for optimum efficiency. Content calendars are also used for content marketing and social media posting.

Choose an Email Marketing Service for Automation

To take email marketing seriously, working with an email marketing service provider for distribution saves time and is more efficient than sending emails out one at a time. This is the only way a business can leverage email marketing automation and personalization to effectively deliver messages to large groups of contacts or subscribers.

Users benefit from access to professional email templates, tools to help grow and manage email lists, and tracking features that show who is opening and engaging with the campaigns and messages. They also make sure all email campaigns are following the proper General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR) and CAN-SPAM Act guidelines.

Mailchimp is owned by Rocket Science Group, a leading email software development company for sending email newsletters. They recently published a comprehensive email guide to help business brands learn the basics of creating email marketing campaigns and the best email marketing practices to consider when developing a marketing plan.

Another trusted email partner is Constant Contact Inc. They help small businesses, nonprofits, and individuals achieve real results to move their business forward. All the email tools needed to quickly and affordably build a professional brand online, attract customers, and do more business transactions online.

Most marketing suites are designed for large corporations and come with an enterprise-level price tag. SendinBlue is a SaaS company with a reputation for serving small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Features, support, and pricing was designed with SMBs in mind. They manage email campaigns, send text messages, and save time with automation.

Measure and Improve for Successful Customer Engagement

For example, when emailing a marketing offer or sales promotion that has a specific call-to-action, wait at least one day before starting to analyze email open rates, click-through rates, and conversions. Initial email recipients will have enough time to respond to your message and place their order.

When analyzing results, keep in mind all the main factors that could have affected results. Many variables include the: subject line, offer, target audience, email template used, time and day sent, and any external factors that could also be important. This is always a best practice for small business email marketing when selling either products or services via email.

