An Intro to SAFERmoon - Is There Room for a "Serious" Memecoin?

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2021 / Cryptocurrencies typically fall into one of two categories. On one hand, you have Serious currencies with a capital "S," such as Bitcoin, which is meant to change the way the world economy operates. On the other hand, you have memecoins, playful currencies that hope to attract investors through marketing hype - like Dogecoin.

One appeals to seasoned investors who are well-versed in trading traditional stocks, while the other lures in buyers who live their lives online in Reddit, Twitter, and 4Chan. Is it possible to bridge the gap, to simultaneously appeal to both memecoin investors and Serious investors? Or would an attempt at broad appeal leave a bad taste in the mouths of prospective investors from both sides of the cryptocurrency ecosystem? A new token on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) called SAFERmoon hopes to answer this question.

SAFERmoon, which was founded by a group of cryptocurrency technology enthusiasts in April 2021, has a serious goal: to offer a secure platform for future tokens on BSC.

"If every investor on BSC is warned ten times a day to beware of scams, then there's a problem," said SAFERmoon's lead developer, who is choosing to remain anonymous out of concerns for their personal safety. "Any token launched through our future SAFERLaunch platform will not be exploitable, at least not from a programming perspective."

The SAFERmoon team may have their ducks in a row when it comes to security, but the mature tone is often interrupted by levity more suited to memecoins. Visit the SAFERmoon Telegram group, and you'll be bombarded with an astonishing mixture of serious discussions about the future of cryptocurrency, as well as animated gifs depicting babies dancing atop rocket ships that are headed for the moon. It's an odd mixture, but it's seemed to work well for them so far.

The real test is ahead. With weeks of dedicated work remaining until their SAFERLaunch platform is ready, the team is relying upon marketing stunts to grow their investor base. "Stunt" is too small of a word, really, to properly relay the magnitude of their marketing ambition. SAFERmoon's owners hope to create a spectacle, the kind of attraction that will draw eyes and ears from around the world.

In a move not yet seen in the cryptocurrency space, SAFERmoon is sending one of their investors to outer space, literally. Anyone in the cryptosphere for more than a few minutes hears talk of "web lambo" and "wen moon?" And the answer appears to be "in the next six weeks."

A six week giveaway schedule, with prizes that include everything from a personalized shoutout from Mr Wonderful Kevin O'Leary for week 1, to a Lamborghini for week 5, culminates in the purchase of a ticket for one to join a future Virgin Galactic spaceflight - the grand prize for week 6. As someone who grew up watching every shuttle launch, this sentence sends chills down my spine. Just the fact that civilian spaceflight is possible speaks volumes about human ingenuity.

"I was, frankly, stunned when our marketing team raised the idea of sending someone to space," said one of SAFERmoon's owners. "Then ten seconds passed, and I knew it was the right move. Our developers have already released features that don't exist anywhere else in BSC, and I intend to support them by increasing the investor base for future product launches."

Given cryptocurrency's fickle nature, it remains to be seen whether the SAFERmoon team will execute their ambitious roadmap. So far, signs are promising, and we'll keep a close eye on their progress. In the meantime, the six weeks of giveaways will provide plenty of entertainment - and for one lucky person, an actual trip to outer space.

Note: This isn't investment advice, and you should always do your own research. Read the SAFERmoon roadmap and the SAFERmoon audit.

