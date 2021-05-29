Classworx: ClassWorx Announces Interview with DeltaVera with Founder Sam Andrus, Now Live on Youtube

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2021 / Classworx, Inc. formerly known as Chill N Out Cryotherapy Inc. (OTC PINK:CHNO) and owner of ClassWorx.com, a community for people offering Zoom events that can list their Zoom events in their profile that gets displayed on ClassWorx, has published the interview with Sam Andrus, founder of DeltaVera on Youtube.

The live Zoom interview was held on May 27, 2021 and lasted approximately 34 minutes. In the interview, Sam Andrus discusses DeltaVera and their Delta 8 Gummies 8 Pre Rolls along with the Delta 8 Market and how Delta 8 has its own set of advantages over Delta 9.

The interview is now available on the ClassWorx YouTube channel. Follow us on YouTube to watch future interviews.

Classworx offers interviews to company CEOs and Presidents who are interested in telling their stories to the public. To schedule an interview, please contact ClassWorx, Inc. at the contact information listed below.

ClassWorx, Inc. completed its name change with the state of Delaware from Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc. to Classworx, Inc. The company filed its name change with FINRA and is awaiting approval.

About DeltaVera

At DeltaVera we strongly believe that Delta 8 THC can offer a safe, enjoyable and healthy experience. Though Delta 8 THC has much in common with Delta 9 THC, it is considerably less psychoactive. It is also a shorter lived high. These advantages make Delta 8 perfect for those looking for a brief respite from a busy schedule, for athletes and adventurers who are looking to make the most of their recovery, and for the artist inside all of us looking for a new perspective.

?Our enthusiasm for Delta 8 THC inspired us to start DeltaVera with a mission to offer the best Delta 8 experience in the field. Our products are sourced from the very best hemp farms in the United States, and are strictly tested to ensure accurate and reliable results. They are then packaged in renewable and reusable containers, and are labeled with a QR code to ensure easy access to our test results.

?We offer the best edibles and smokables in the industry to ensure that every THC user has the opportunity to enjoy this easy-going cannabinoid in whichever way they desire. We strive to stay ahead of the curve to meet new, healthy and enjoyable innovations the moment they arrive. Please look through our site to view our products, to learn more about Delta 8 THC, or to find a carrier of DeltaVera products near you.

About Classworx, Inc. (formerly known as Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc.)

Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc. (OTC PINK:CHNO), a Delaware Corporation, owns and operates ClassWorx.com. Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc. currently trades on the OTC Pinks under the stock symbol CHNO. Classworx provides an internet-based, global network-directory of people offering Virtual classes or events utilizing video conferencing to remotely deliver individual or group instruction in a broad range of disciplines ("virtual classes"). The Company is based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area spans a global outreach through the worldwide web.

Safe Harbor:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the 'Exchange Act'), including statements regarding potential sales, the success of the company's business, as well as statements that include the word believe or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc. DBA Classworx to differ materially from those implied or expressed.

Contact:

Raymond Firth

470-448-4734

www.classworx.com

