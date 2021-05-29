New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2021) - The successful closure of the investment round enables Shield to fuel the exponential growth in the global market, acquire talents and deliver upcoming innovative derivatives products in the DeFi space.

Shield's Latest Funding Round

Shield aims to become the global leader in decentralized derivatives infrastructure, and every small achievement of ours is a step in the true decentralization of the blockchain space. They are proud to announce the news of their latest funding of 2 million dollars, conducted in a private funding round. The leading investors include A&T Capital and Hashkey Capital, while the rest of investors included SevenX Ventures, Incuba Alpha, Youbi Capital, OKEx Blockdream Ventures, Bonfire Union, Moonwhale Ventures, Zonff Partners, Shima Capital and Sharlyn Wu (Ex- Huobi Group ICO) for Shield's latest funding round.

Jasmine, partner at A&T Capital also added, "Shield Protocol's perpetual option provides users a brand-new trading experience leveraging on the innovative perpetual contract that has no position loss. This new model avoids direct competition with CEX in the first place and can be counted as a unique go-to-market strategy. They believe the capable founding team will endeavor to provide innovation into the new era through joint efforts."

Rui from Hashkey Capital said in a statement: "We always believe that innovation in composability and capital efficiency determines the success of DEFI projects. Shield offers a creative product that allows users to take high leverage with low position fee. Team has high experience in both traditional derivatives product design and deep understanding of the Crypto market. We have strong confidence that Shield will bring the experience of DEFI trading to another level."

Future Roadmap

There are several challenges in the existing decentralized derivatives market, which we at Shield hope to address with this perpetual options contract. Shield protocol fully applies the revolutionary qualities of DeFi with academic-level financial engineering (perpetual options) innovation to meet a differentiated market need that has been unmet by CEX today. In short - with Shield, a new path has been created for derivatives to break the ice. Shield protocol is introduced to solve the problems and meet the demands of traders. Just like the role of China Mobile, China Unicom, China Telecom in promoting 5G Network to increase the network capacity, Shield protocol is a pioneer in promoting the revolutionary blockchain technology to speed up the development of the whole industry. The financial engineering behind Shield protocol is more advanced than the current one, like the cutting-edge 5G technology compared with the old one.

When getting started with their protocol, users are required to pay a prepaid funding fee. As a result, when a huge downside risk or liquidation occurs, the maximum loss will be limited to this prepaid fee itself, hence upholding the original intention behind the "risk-free" protocol. With an easy setup where registration, KYC procedures, or email are not required, they also have robust liquidity backed by dual Liquidity Pools (LPs) in a Peer-to-Pool model. The dual liquidity pools reduce the risk of low LP mining and sufficiently improve the liquidity.

There are a lot of exciting new things coming up, and the launch of the Initial Dex Offerings is just one of them. In less than a few months, they also hope to launch standard perpetual contracts based on Ethereum layer 2, along with the deployment on other blockchains.

If anyone is excited about this and would like to receive the latest updates on what's happening with Shield, connect with them on the website, or on their social media handles - Twitter, Telegram, or Medium. To learn more about Shield's financial engineering aspects, one can also check out their whitepaper.

