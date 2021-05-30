Anzeige
PR Newswire
30.05.2021
112 Leser
$eMax Becomes One of the Fastest Growing Tokens in History

MIAMI, May 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EthereumMax has grown to over 50,000 token holders and over 10,000 telegram members in just over two weeks! With a steady climb of 500%+ and $100M+ in daily volume within the past week, there is no question that eMax will continue growing into next week. For many potential holders, they are waiting for a dip, however eMax has recovered in minutes in previously seen dips, which is unprecedented in the crypto space.

The EthereumMax Team is planning on releasing their Q3 roadmap before the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul PPV fight this upcoming Sunday June 6, 2021. The eMaxTeam is continuing its focus on working with more real life usage to consistently push the need of cryptocurrency in the modern world. All efforts will be starting in Miami, Florida with expansion across the United States.

eMax is disrupting history as being one of the first cryptocurrencies to ever come out of holders wallets and directly into real life usage.

Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul PPV fight tickets are available for purchase with EthereumMax, the exclusive crypto token on the official fight website: www.mayweatherpaultickets.com

For more Information please visit:
www.ethereummax.org
Fight Website: www.mayweatherpaultickets.com
Telegram: https://t.me/ethereummax
Instagram: ethereummax
Twitter: ethereum_max
emax ethereummax disrupthistory

