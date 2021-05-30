Anzeige
Sonntag, 30.05.2021

WKN: A0B987 ISIN: SE0001174970 Ticker-Symbol: M4M 
Frankfurt
28.05.21
12:09 Uhr
35,090 Euro
-0,280
-0,79 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.05.2021 | 20:05
91 Leser
Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Millicom to sell remaining stake in Helios Towers

Millicom to sell remaining stake in Helios Towers

Luxembourg, May 30, 2021- Millicomannounces today that its fully owned subsidiary, Millicom Holding B.V., has signed binding agreements with two institutional investors to sell its entire stakewill complete the divestment of its shares in Helios Towers plc.

-END-

For further information, please contact

Press:
Vivian Kobeh, Director Corporate Communications
+1-786-628-5300
press@millicom.com (mailto:press@millicom.com)



Yocasta Valdez, Group Manager Digital Media & Communications
+1-305-929-5417
press@millicom.com (mailto:press@millicom.com) 		Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
+1-786-628-5270 investors@millicom.com (mailto:investors@millicom.com)



Sarah Inmon, Director Investor Relations
+1-786-628-5303 investors@millicom.com (mailto:investors@millicom.com)

About Millicom
Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile services dedicated to emerging markets in Latin America and Africa. Millicom sets the pace when it comes to providing high-speed broadband and innovation around The Digital Lifestyle services through its principal brand, TIGO. As of December 31, 2020, Millicom operating subsidiaries and joint ventures employed more than 21,000 people and provided mobile services to approximately 55 million customers, with a cable footprint of more than 12 million homes passed. Founded in 1992, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Attachment

  • PR_Millicom to sell remaining stake in Helios Towers_053021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2fe68511-c8a2-49df-b47c-96b642d66a38)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
