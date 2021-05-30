Announcing the Upcoming Launch of MONOMYTH, an Animated Series for Teens

MONOMYTH Will Take Place in the World of Ancient Myth

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2021 / Randy Bishop, a character designer who works in the animation industry, is pleased to announce the upcoming launch of MONOMYTH, an animated series for teenagers.

To learn more about Bishop and his work in film, television and gaming projects, please visit https://www.randybishopart.com/.

As a spokesperson for MONOMYTH noted, while most people are familiar with Greek, Norse and Egyptian mythology, there is typically not a story that incorporates all of these ancient cultures.

In addition, Bishop also realizes that kids who are in their early to mid-teens are often overlooked when it comes to new entertainment. While there are plenty of shows that are created with young kids and older teens in mind, there are very few good programs made for kids going through their formative teenage years.

This knowledge inspired Bishop to start working on MONOMYTH, an epic animated adventure that both young teens and their parents will enjoy. To help kickstart the series, Bishop is working on a short film called MONOMYTH: A Prologue, which tells the story of Erasmus as he tries to free Prometheus from imprisonment. The prologue film is currently the subject of a fundraiser on the Kickstarter crowdfunding website.

The ensemble cast of characters in MONOMYTH will include a demigod frost giant, a centaur, an assassin, and a spirit who all find themselves on the wrong side of the gods' favor.

"After a mysterious figure named Erasmus frees them from imprisonment, they must decide whether they will live life on the run or further defy the gods by aiding their liberator on a dangerous quest to prevent a war that will consume the world," the spokesperson noted, adding that throughout MONOMYTH, the characters will be tested to their limits as they face a variety of perils and enemies, including the legendary Prometheus, who has lost his mind after being tortured.

As teens watch MONOMYTH, the spokesperson said, the series will encourage them to think about what matters in their lives. The animated show will teach key lessons about how to deal with some of the most challenging issues in life, including death, mental health and personal identity.

About MONOMYTH:

MONOMYTH is a new animated series that will take place in the world of ancient myth. The show, which is being designed for teens, will offer a re-envisioned look at classical mythology.

